Beast in the Jungle Musical, from Scottsboro Boys Team, Set for Vineyard Theatre in 2018

The new musical Beast in the Jungle, from Scottsboro Boys collaborators David Thompson (book), Susan Stroman (director) and John Kander (composer), will open at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in 2018.



As previously announced, the new work based on Henry James' novella The Beast in the Jungle, focuses on John Marcher, whose life is haunted by the constant worry that his life is to be doomed by a catastrophic happening—a beast in the jungle.



Thompson, Stroman and Kander were all Tony-nominated for their work on The Scottsboro Boys. Thompson was also nominated for writing Steel Pier. Stroman garnered Tony Awards for her work on The Producers, Crazy for You and Contact. Kander earned Tony Awards for Cabaret, Woman of the Year and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Thompson also penned the book for Prince of Broadway, co-directed by Harold Prince and Stroman, which is set to begin performances on the Great White Way on August 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.