2017 Regional Theater Tony Award to Go to Dallas Theater Center

The Tony Awards administration committee has announced that the Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, TX, will be the recipient of the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award.



For close to 60 years, Dallas Theater Center’s innovative, dynamic programming has made a significant mark on the Dallas community as well as the American theater at large, highlighted by its sustained focus on producing new works, supporting a resident acting company, utilizing theatrical space in surprising ways and engaging deeply with the diverse Dallas community. Under the direction of Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeff Woodward, Dallas Theater Center currently produces a vibrant season of new plays, classics, and musicals. The Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company demonstrates DTC’s abiding commitment to supporting a core group of resident artists. DTC annually serves an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents.



This season Dallas Theater Center launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring over 200 Dallas citizens performing a Shakespeare play.



DTC’s National Arts and Humanities Youth Program, Project Discovery, provides in-depth theater experiences for thousands of teens from 30 North Texas high schools. Since 1986, Project Discovery has allowed over 265,000 students and teachers to experience and study the finest in live, professional theater. With equity, diversity and inclusion as a core value, DTC is dedicated to expanding access and breaking down barriers for all people in its diverse North Texas community.



“DTC is one of the oldest regional theatres in the country,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing. “They truly embody the importance of bringing live theater to audiences and educational programs to schools and youth throughout the community.”



The American Theatre Wing’s 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11 at 8:00pm EST.