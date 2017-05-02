Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Awards Poll: What? Seriously?! Which 2017 Nomination Snub Upsets You the Most?
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • May 2, 2017

Theater lovers got up early on May 2 for the 71st annual Tony Award nominations. We're raising our coffee cups for the wide pool of talent that was recognized; however, in such a tight year, we suspect not all of your favorites made the cut. We're sure you're going through the five stages of Tony grief (denial, anger, despression, carb consumption and cast album bingeing). Which snubs upset you the most? Vote below, and be sure to show that performer or production some love in this year's Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards!

Create your own user feedback survey

Trending Now

  1. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  2. Tony Awards Poll: What? Seriously?! Which 2017 Nomination Snub Upsets You the Most?
  3. Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott & His Wife Meghan Welcome First Child
  4. Broadway Stars Get Glam for the Met Ball
  5. Michael Moore to Appear in Broadway Solo Show

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers