Tony Awards Poll: What? Seriously?! Which 2017 Nomination Snub Upsets You the Most?

Theater lovers got up early on May 2 for the 71st annual Tony Award nominations. We're raising our coffee cups for the wide pool of talent that was recognized; however, in such a tight year, we suspect not all of your favorites made the cut. We're sure you're going through the five stages of Tony grief (denial, anger, despression, carb consumption and cast album bingeing). Which snubs upset you the most? Vote below, and be sure to show that performer or production some love in this year's Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards!



Create your own user feedback survey