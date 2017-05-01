Odds & Ends: Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Recruits Jerry Mitchell, Lora Lee Gayer Tests Out New Show & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed todaynd.



Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Recruits Jerry Mitchell

Britney Spears still has her eyes on Broadway. The pop singer’s manager, Larry Rudolph, has met with Kinky Boots Tony winner Jerry Mitchell to discuss bringing a jukebox musical based on her catalogue to the Great White Way, according to Forbes. As previously announced, a 2013 musical in the early stages of development was titled Spears: The Gospel According to Britney. Mitchell, who successfully brought the music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan to Broadway in On Your Feet!, says that the Spears jukebox musical wouldn't be based on her life. “It would NOT be autobiographical,” said Mitchell. No timeline is currently set for the musical.



Ever After Composer Zina Goldrich & More Set for A Very Broadway Mother's Day

How cute is this! Leading ladies from the world of Broadway and cabaret will share the stage with their children and their moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship and love on Mother's Day, May 14, 2:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. The special matinee time will make it a perfect way for families to share the day together. Set to participate are Ever After composer Zina Goldrich, Tony nominee Jana Robbins, Kelli Rabke, Tracy Sallows and more.



Great Comet Tony Nominee Rachel Chavkin to Direct Carol Churchill Play

Rachel Chavkin, who woke up to good news of a Tony nomination for her work on Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, has landed her next gig. The multi-talented director will helm Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, a play by Carol Churchill. The work will play off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop in the company's 2017-2018 season. In Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, it's 1647 England and power is shifting. Amid the chaos and confusion, revolutionaries across the country are dreaming of a new future. Chavkin returns to NYTW following her acclaimed production of the new musical Hadestown.



Lora Lee Gayer & More to Test Out Western Musical Desperate Measures

Holiday Inn veteran Lora Lee Gayer will lead a starry cast to read the new musical Desperate Measures at off-Broadway's York Theatre Company on May 12 and May 15 at 2:00pm. The tuner with a book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg and music by David Friedman will be directed by Bill Castellino. Taking place in 1890, Desperate Measures focuses on a young cowboy named Johnny Blood who is sentenced to hang for killing a man in a bar fight. When his sister Susanna, a novice nun at a nearby Franciscan mission, pleads with the governor to spare Johnny's life, the governor makes a very un-PC offer and complications ensue. Joining Gayer for the reading will be Broadway's Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Lauren Molina, Lennie Watts and Nick Wyman.