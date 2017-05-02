The Results Are In! Here's the 2017 Tony Snubs That Upset Fans the Most

After a box of Schmackary's and more cups of coffee than we care to mention, we're still talking about the 2017 Tony Award nominations. We're beyond excited for this year's nominees, but in such a robust season of talent, not everyone heard their name or show read on the morning of May 2. So which 2017 Tony snubs have left the fans in a fit of fury? Check out the top 5 below, keep the cookies (and tissues) coming and be sure to vote for your faves in this year's Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards!





Amélie





Laura Osnes, Bandstand





Phillipa Soo, Amélie





Christy Altomare, Anastasia





Anastasia