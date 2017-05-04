Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jamie Parker in London's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces Opening Date on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2017

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open on April 22, 2018 at Broadway's newly renovated Lyric Theatre. As previously announced, the Lyric is currently undergoing a complete redesign in preparation for the North American premiere of the play. Preview performance dates, casting and further details will be announced in the coming months.

In April 2017, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child became the most awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director. 

Based on a story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and Tony winner John Tiffany, the play is written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Tony nominee Steven Hoggett, set by Tony winner Christine Jones, costumes by Tony winner Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Tony winner Neil Austin, sound by 2017 Tony winner Gareth Fry, illusions/magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision/arrangements by Tony winner Martin Lowe.

Trending Now

  1. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. The Results Are In! Here's the 2017 Tony Snubs That Upset Fans the Most
  3. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  4. And They're Off! The 2017 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  5. Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott & His Wife Meghan Welcome First Child

Related Show

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Broadway, Plays

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots Anastasia Chicago Waitress School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers