Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces Opening Date on Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open on April 22, 2018 at Broadway's newly renovated Lyric Theatre. As previously announced, the Lyric is currently undergoing a complete redesign in preparation for the North American premiere of the play. Preview performance dates, casting and further details will be announced in the coming months.



In April 2017, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child became the most awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director.



Based on a story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and Tony winner John Tiffany, the play is written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Tony nominee Steven Hoggett, set by Tony winner Christine Jones, costumes by Tony winner Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Tony winner Neil Austin, sound by 2017 Tony winner Gareth Fry, illusions/magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision/arrangements by Tony winner Martin Lowe.