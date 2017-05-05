Broadway BUZZ

Lucas Steele, Dave Malloy, Rachel Chavkin & Denée Benton
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Raise a Glass! Dave Malloy Celebrates His Broadway Stage Debut in The Great Comet
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 5, 2017

Oh, Pierre! Our merry feasting crank! Just a few days after earning three Tony nominations (for Best Book, Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score), Great Comet mastermind Dave Malloy made his Broadway stage debut in the role of Pierre. As previously announced, he is filling in for Tony-nominated performer Josh Groban from May 4 through May 9; Malloy will also slosh drinks and sling Pierre's accordion around the Imperial Theatre on May 16, June 13, June 20 and June 27. The creator played the title role in the original Ars Nova presentation in 2012 and in the Meatpacking District in 2013. Take a look at our hot shots of Malloy celebrating with Great Comet's tight-knit company, and be sure to catch the immersive, explosive Tony-nominated musical!




 

