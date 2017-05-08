Erich Bergen & Max Jenkins Join Starry Reading of Wendy Wasserstein's An American Daughter

The May 8 benefit reading of Wendy Wasserstein's An American Daughter has added Erich Bergen and Max Jenkins. Bergen will read stage directions at the performance while Jenkins will play Billy Robbins and Jimmy. The 7:00pm reading will be held at the Tony Kiser Theatre. Christine Lahti directs.



As previously announced, the evening benefiting She Should Run will star Keri Russell as Dr. Lyssa Hughes with Hugh Dancy as Walter Abrahmson, Jonathan Groff as Morrow McCarthy, Victor Garber as Senator Alan Hughes, Julie White as Charlotte Chubby Hughes, Zoe Kazan as Quincy Quince, Raúl Esparza as Timber Tucker and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Judith B. Kaufman.



A prophetic reflection of the modern political era, An American Daughter follows Lyssa, an accomplished doctor and the president's newly named nominee for surgeon general. While her confirmation at first seems inevitable, Lyssa is stunned when the vetting of her past leads to a scandal that threatens to derail her future.



She Should Run is a nonprofit organization “working to create a culture that inspires women and girls to aspire towards public leadership.”