Broadway Grosses: A Doll's House, Part 2 Excels at Box Office Following a Slew of Tony Nominations

The new Broadway play A Doll's House, Part 2 had quite a week. After receiving eight Tony Award nominations—the most of any play—ticket-buyers expressed their interest in the new work. The play by Lucas Hnath shot up $131,639.50 in grosses in the week ending May 7, from $144,520.00 to $276,159.50. Sam Gold directs the new four-actor work starring Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad. The full cast received Tony love for their performances, as well as Broadway newbie Hnath and veteran director Gold.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 7:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,141,642.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($1,963,963.20)*
3. The Lion King ($1,950,008.00)
4. Wicked ($1,539,527.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,388,432.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($348,272.51)
4. Sweat ($314,733.58)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($276,159.50)
2. The Glass Menagerie ($269,536.86)
1. Indecent ($254,338.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hello, Dolly! (102.68%%)*
2. Come From Away (101.83%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.72%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.47%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (68.03%)
4. The Glass Menagerie (65.16%)
3. Six Degrees of Separation (63.02%)
2. On Your Feet! (57.54%)
1. Indecent (52.87%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
