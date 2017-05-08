Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

2017 Tony nominees Laurie Metcalf, Jayne Houdyshell, Condola Rashad & Chris Cooper in 'A Doll's House, Part 2'
(Photo: Brigitte Lacombe)
Broadway Grosses: A Doll's House, Part 2 Excels at Box Office Following a Slew of Tony Nominations
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 8, 2017

The new Broadway play A Doll's House, Part 2 had quite a week. After receiving eight Tony Award nominations—the most of any play—ticket-buyers expressed their interest in the new work. The play by Lucas Hnath shot up $131,639.50 in grosses in the week ending May 7, from $144,520.00 to $276,159.50. Sam Gold directs the new four-actor work starring Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad. The full cast received Tony love for their performances, as well as Broadway newbie Hnath and veteran director Gold.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 7:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,141,642.00)
2. Hello, Dolly!  ($1,963,963.20)*
3. The Lion King ($1,950,008.00)
4. Wicked ($1,539,527.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,388,432.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($348,272.51)
4. Sweat ($314,733.58)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($276,159.50)
2. The Glass Menagerie ($269,536.86)
1. Indecent ($254,338.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hello, Dolly!  (102.68%%)*
2. Come From Away (101.83%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. The Book of Mormon (101.72%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.47%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (68.03%)
4. The Glass Menagerie (65.16%)
3. Six Degrees of Separation (63.02%)
2. On Your Feet! (57.54%)
1. Indecent (52.87%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

Trending Now

  1. Come From Away & More Win Outer Critics Circle Awards
  2. 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards: The Band's Visit & More Named Winners
  3. Broadway Legend Barbara Cook Has Retired
  4. New Musical Anastasia Will Journey Across the World
  5. New Musical The View UpStairs to Receive Cast Album

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Come From Away A Bronx Tale School of Rock—The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Groundhog Day All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers