"The Band's Visit" (Photo by Ahron R. Foster)
Oslo & The Band's Visit Win 2017 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 8, 2017

Oslo and The Band's Visit have been named winners of the 2017 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards. The selections were made at the organization's 82nd annual voting meeting.

The honor for best play carries a cash prize of $2,500, made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation. J.T. Rogers' Oslo, directed by Bartlett Sher, premiered at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse last summer. It open on Broadway on April 13, 2017 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, where it is currently running.

The off-Broadway musical The Band's Visit, with a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics by David Yazbek and direction by David Cromer, had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016 and closed on January 8, 2017.

Special citations were voted to Taylor Mac for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the cast of Jitney and Indecent playwright Paula Vogel for career achievement as a writer and mentor.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 22 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and performers), is the nation's second oldest theater award, after the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Related Show

Oslo

Plays, 2017 Tony Nominees

