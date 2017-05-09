Skip Navigation
Memphis
Lives in Them!
Come From Away
's Chad Kimball &
Hamilton
's James Monroe Iglehart on
The Catch-Up
The Catch-Up
by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2017
The two Broadway stars talk about their long friendship and current projects.
Watch the Video
Hamilton
