Oscar Isaac
(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images)
Hamlet, Starring Oscar Isaac & Directed by Sam Gold, Announces Full Casting
by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2017

Ritchie Coster will play Claudius and Charlayne Woodard will play Gertrude in the Public Theater's new production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Sam Gold and starring Oscar Isaac in the title role. The production begins previews on June 20 at the Public’s Anspacher Theater and opens on July 13 for a limited engagement through September 3.

As previously announced, the cast will also include Roberta Colindrez as Rosencrantz, Peter Friedman as Polonius, Keegan-Michael Key as Horatio, Gayle Rankin as Ophelia and the Second Gravedigger, Matthew Saldívar as Guildenstern and Anatol Yusef as Laertes.

Hamlet will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Bray Poor and musical direction, composition, and performance by cellist Ernst Reijseger.

Coster has been seen in the Public’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar. His additional theater credits include Macbeth at CenterStage, The Train Driver at Signature, The Cherry Orchard at Williamstown Theater Festival and Uncle Vanya at Bard Summerscape.

Woodard has appeared at the Public in The Caucasian Chalk Circle and Twelfth Night. Her Broadway credits include Ain’t Misbehavin’. Additional Off-Broadway appearances have included War, Substance of Fire, The Witch of Edmonton and In the Blood.
 

