Nathan Lane as Roy Cohn in 'Angels in America'
(Photo: Helen Maybanks)
Is Angels in America, Starring Nathan Lane & Andrew Garfield, Bound for Broadway?
by Broadway.com Staff • May 10, 2017

The new London revival of Tony Kushner’s early-'90s two-parter Angels in America could be headed to Broadway, according to the New York Post

The production, currently playing the National Theatre, is directed by War Horse and Curious Incident mastermind Marianne Elliot. It stars two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane as Roy Cohn, Andrew Garfield as Prior Walter, Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson and Russell Tovey as Joe Pitt.

The Post speculates that a New York mounting of the two plays could be a large undertaking, and even if a commercial staging doesn’t play Broadway, a production at a main-stem nonprofit or the Brooklyn Academy of Music could be possible.

Whether or not the two plays, titled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika, land in New York, they can be seen live on-screen in U.S. theaters on July 20 and 27 courtesy of NT Live

The last time New York saw a production of Kushner’s plays about the early years of AIDS was in a 2010 off-Broadway revival with Signature Theatre directed by Michael Greif. That mounting starred Frank Wood as Roy Cohn, Christian Borle as Prior Walter, Zoe Kazan as Harper Pitt, Zachary Quinto as Louis Ironson and Bill Heck as Joe Pitt.

