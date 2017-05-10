Broadway BUZZ

Christian Borle & the Stars of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Sing a Pair of Tunes on Good Morning America
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 10, 2017

It must be believed to be seen, indeed! Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, Ryan Sell, Emily Padgett and Tony winner John Rubinstein joined their fellow Charlie and the Chocolate Factory co-stars on the May 10 edition of Good Morning America to preview the new musical for TV audiences. The talented stars sang a pair of numbers from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s original score. Give a look at the candy-colored costumes donning the show's misfit characters and head on over to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre where you can watch Roald Dahl's classic story unfold live.
 

