Josh Groban, Christy Altomare & Lucas Hedges
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Josh Groban, Christy Altomare, Lucas Hedges & More Win Theatre World Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 11, 2017

The 2017 Theatre World Award honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance include Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 star Josh Groban, Anastasia leading lady Christy Altomare and Yen featured player Lucas Hedges.

Other winners of the esteemed award include Sweat's Carlo Albán, Groban's Great Comet co-stars Denée Benton and Amber Gray, Miss Saigon's Jon Jon Briones and Eva Noblezada, Groundhog Day's Barrett Doss, Vietgone's Raymond Lee, Sweeney Todd's Jeremy Secomb and Present Laughter's Cobie Smulders.

Indecent and The Band's Visit star Katrina Lenk will receive the 9th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater.

Sunset Boulevard star Glenn Close will receive the 5th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Great Comet creator Dave Molloy will be honored with a special Theatre World Award in recognition of his Broadway debut as composer, writer, lyricist, orchestrator and actor.

The actors will be celebrated at the 73rd Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony on June 5 at 6:30pm at the Imperial Theatre, current home of The Great Comet, recipient of 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

Previous winners of the Theatre World Award, most at the beginning of their careers, include Meryl Streep, Rosemary Harris, Marlon Brando, Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Anne Bancroft, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Alan Alda, Zoe Caldwell, Christopher Walken, Alec Baldwin, Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Al Pacino, Grace Kelly, Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston.

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Come From Away A Bronx Tale School of Rock—The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Groundhog Day All Shows

