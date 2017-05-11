Broadway BUZZ

Julia Udine & Jordan Donica sing from 'Phantom of the Opera' at the 2016 Stars in the Alley concert
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Phantom, Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day & More Shows Set for 2017 Stars in the Alley Concert
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 11, 2017

Long-running hit The Phantom of the Opera will join new musicals Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day and Come From Away at the 2017 Stars in the Alley concert, set to take place on June 2 at 1:00pm in Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets in New York City.

Stars in the Alley is a free outdoor concert with live music that celebrates the end of the 2016-2017 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2017 Tony Awards. The event will consist of performances from 21 musicals.

“We’re counting down to the 71st Annual Tony Awards and this season Broadway has served up a buffet of fun, entertaining and magical productions,” says Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “Stars in the Alley welcomes everybody to join in the celebration and enjoy a little bit of all that Broadway has to offer, proving that there really is a show for everyone!”

Other participating musicals will include Aladdin, Anastasia, Bandstand, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Bronx Tale, Cats, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chicago, Kinky Boots, Miss Saigon, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, On Your Feet!, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard, Waitress, War Paint, Wicked, with additional appearances from Falsettos, Jitney, The Little Foxes, The Play That Goes Wrong, Six Degrees of Separation and SweatShows performing are subject to change. 

The concert will come just nine days before the 71st Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will air on CBS on June 11 at 8:00pm EST, live from Radio City Music Hall. 

