© Justin "Squigs" Robertson
Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Broadway Inks of the 2016-2017 Season
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 12, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Awards season is really heating up! This has been a vibrant year of incredible talent on the Great White Way, which serves as Broadway.com resident artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson's creative inspiration. Squigs masterfully captured the productions that lit up Broadway during the 2016-2017 season. So, which Broadway Ink is your fave? Broadway.com National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert ranked his top 10 masterpieces; now it's your turn! (Hot tip: move your mouse cursor over each thumbnail image and click the arrows for a closer look!)

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

