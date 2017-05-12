Colm Meaney to Join Sienna Miller & Jack O'Connell in London Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Revival

Colm Meaney will play Big Daddy in the new West End production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The production will play a 12-week engagement at the Apollo Theatre beginning on July 13. Opening night is set for July 24, with the limited run scheduled to end on October 7.



As previously announced, stage and screen stars Sienna Miller and Jack O’Connell have signed on to play Maggie and Brick in Tennessee Williams' play. The Young Vic production will be directed by Benedict Andrews.



Set on a Mississippi plantation on the night of the birthday of Big Daddy (Meaney), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof centers on the sexual tensions surrounding the marriage of favorite son Brick (O'Connell) and his magnetic wife, Maggie (Miller). In an atmosphere of secrets, lies and “mendacity,” which version of the truth will win?



Meaney was last on the London stage alongside Kevin Spacey in Moon for the Misbegotten at the Old Vic, with the production transferring to Broadway. His other theater credits include Breaking the Code, The Cider House Rules and Juno and the Paycock.



Cat on a Hot Tin Roof marks the Young Vic’s first production to debut directly on the West End. The design team includes Magda Willi (sets), Alice Babidge (costumes) and Jon Clark (lighting).



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.