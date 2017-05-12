Groundhog Day Tony Nominee Andy Karl: 'I Look Like Hugh Jackman & Anderson Cooper's Love Child'

Groundhog Day Tony nominee Andy Karl recently stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On top of discussing their hang sesh at the recent Met Gala (no big deal), Karl mentioned meeting two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman at the legendary New York fête as well. "He gave me a weird compliment that a friend of his told him that I look like a combination of him and Anderson Cooper if they had a love child," Karl said. "And I was like, 'I will take that compliment!'" Well now that's what we'll be thinking about for the rest of the day. Karl also detailed his emotional comeback to the stage after tearing his ACL in the Tony-nominated musical ("It was one of the best theater experiences I've ever had in my life. And the worst!"). Watch the full interview below, and be sure to catch Karl's dynamite performance at the August Wilson Theatre!



