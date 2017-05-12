Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Andy Karl
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Groundhog Day Tony Nominee Andy Karl: 'I Look Like Hugh Jackman & Anderson Cooper's Love Child'
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 12, 2017

Groundhog Day Tony nominee Andy Karl recently stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On top of discussing their hang sesh at the recent Met Gala (no big deal), Karl mentioned meeting two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman at the legendary New York fête as well. "He gave me a weird compliment that a friend of his told him that I look like a combination of him and Anderson Cooper if they had a love child," Karl said. "And I was like, 'I will take that compliment!'" Well now that's what we'll be thinking about for the rest of the day. Karl also detailed his emotional comeback to the stage after tearing his ACL in the Tony-nominated musical ("It was one of the best theater experiences I've ever had in my life. And the worst!"). Watch the full interview below, and be sure to catch Karl's dynamite performance at the August Wilson Theatre!

Trending Now

  1. Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Singing 'I Feel Pretty' Is the Perfect Cap to Your Week
  2. Amber Riley on Finding Her Inner Beltress, Losing the Constraints of Glee & Broadway Plans for London's Dreamgirls
  3. Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  4. Josh Groban, Christy Altomare, Lucas Hedges & More Win Theatre World Awards
  5. Tina Fey Talks the Mean Girls Musical Cast

Related Show

Groundhog Day

Broadway, Musicals, 2017 Tony Nominees

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Come From Away A Bronx Tale School of Rock—The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Groundhog Day All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps