David Remnick as Senator Carper, Alec Baldwin as Senator Barrasso & Joe Morton as Senator Inhofe in 'All the President's Men?'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Watch Alec Baldwin, Ellen Burstyn & More Re-Create the Trump Confirmation Hearings in All the President’s Men?
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 12, 2017

A starry lineup of stage veterans appeared at New York’s Town Hall on May 11 for All the President’s Men?, a staged reading of the fight among Republicans and Democrats during the January confirmation hearings for President Trump. One week before the president’s inauguration, the political figures debated Trump’s policy on Russia, the Middle East, Iran and North Korea, as well as worldwide human rights, the Paris Climate control agreement, and the civil rights and health of millions of Americans. Watch Alec Baldwin as Rex Tillerson, Ellen Burstyn as Senator Elizabeth Warren, Denis O’Hare as Senator Lindsey Graham and more talented stars embody this seminal part of American history in the videos below.





