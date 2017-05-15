The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Inks of the 2016-2017 Season

With Broadway's biggest night inching closer and closer, we asked you which of Broadway.com resident artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson's masterpieces from the 2016-2017 season is your favorite. He has created some colorful, fantastical and positively scrumdiddlyumptious works that have reflected an equally vibrant season for the Great White Way. Take a look at your top 10 below and celebrate the season!
10. Sunday in the Park with George
9. Amélie
8. Cats
7. Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
6. Anastasia
5. Groundhog Day
4. Falsettos
3. Bandstand
2. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1. Dear Evan Hansen
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY