Watch Will & Grace's Cast Perform 'As If We Never Said Good-Bye' in Reboot Trailer

They've come home homo at last! As previously announced, TV hit Will & Grace will return to NBC for 12 episodes. The series will reunite Emmy-winning Broadway faves Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Tony nominee Sean Hayes. The fab four paid homage to the Great White Way in the highly anticipated trailer for the reboot, singing a hysterical parody of Sunset Boulevard's classic standard "As If We Never Said Goodbye." ("The brooding guy, the drunk who's bi, the tightly wound queer" and "A world to rediscover—in a sitcom-sized apartment" are just a few of the lyrical gems.) Try not to laugh hysterically in public as you watch the trailer below, and get ready to watch new episodes of this beloved series Thursdays this fall on NBC!



