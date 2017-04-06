Odds & Ends: Judy Kuhn Added to O’Hara & Sher Tribute, Will & Grace Return Adds Episodes & More

Judy Kuhn & More Join NY Pops 34th Birthday Gala

Broadway stars Judy Kuhn, Marin Mazzie and Rebecca Luker have joined the previously announced lineup that includes Matthew Broderick, Danny Burstein and Brian d’Arcy James for the NY Pops 34th birthday gala. The event takes place May 1 at 7:00pm at Carnegie Hall. A tribute to Tony-winning collaborators Kelli O’Hara and Bartlett Sher, the concert will include compositions by Jason Robert Brown and Nico Muhly.



Will & Grace Revival Adds Episodes

The return of TV hit Will & Grace featuring a foursome of Broadway veterans has added more episodes, according to Deadline. The NBC remount, originally set for 10 episodes, has been upped to 12. The series will reunite Emmy-winning Broadway faves Eric McCormack (The Best Man), Debra Messing (Outside Mullingar), Megan Mullally (Young Frankenstein) and Tony nominee Sean Hayes (Promises, Promises).

James M. Nederlander to Receive Special Memorial

The Nederlander Organization will host a memorial tribute celebration event for James M. Nederlander, the chairman of the Nederlander Organization, who passed away in July 2016 at the age of 94. The celebration will be held on April 10 beginning at 3:00pm at the Minskoff Theatre. Friends and a few special guests are scheduled to share their memories. This event is open to the general public. Beloved by the industry, James M. Nederlander built the Nederlander Organization, one of the largest private live entertainment companies in the world. He received a special Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2004.