Tony Winner Idina Menzel Heads Off-Broadway in Joshua Harmon's Skintight Next Year

Tony winner Idina Menzel is set to return to the New York stage in Roundabout Theatre Company's previously announced production of Skintight. Written by Significant Other scribe Joshua Harmon, the world premiere will be directed by Daniel Aukin, who previously joined forces with Harmon for off-Broadway's Bad Jews. Skintight starts performances on May 31, 2018 and will open on June 21 at the Laura Pels Theatre.



Menzel has been a part of the development process with playwright Harmon since the first reading in January 2015. The five-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner is currently on tour supporting her latest solo record release, idina. She last appeared on Broadway in If/Then; she went on to reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Liz/Beth on tour. Her other stage credits include her triumphant Tony-winning turn as Elphaba in Wicked, her Tony-nominated performance in Rent and appearances in Aida, See What I Wanna See, The Wild Party and more. Her stage credits include voicing the role of Elsa in the Oscar-winning animated film Frozen— and taking over the world with the film's chart-topping hit "Let It Go"—as well as roles on TV's Glee, Lifetime's Beaches remake and Enchanted.



Skintight centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. She turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with 20-year-old Trey. Trey may or not be gay, but he is probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi’s gay son, who’s also 20. Skintight examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside.



The limited engagement will run through August 26. Further casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.