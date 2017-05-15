Broadway Grosses: Present Laughter & More Plays Boom at the Box Office

The Tony-nominated revival of Noël Coward's classic comedy Present Laughter shot up $100,066 this week, grossing a total of $853,434. The Kevin Kline-led side-splitter is up for three Tony Award nominations (Best Revival, Best Leading Actor in a Play for Kline and Best Costume Design for Susan Hilferty). Cobie Smulders (whom we loved having on #LiveatFive last week to unveil our snazzy new studio) has also been nominated for a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award. Other plays with box office success include The Price (up $128,100 in its last week), Sweat (up $41,189 from last week) and A Doll's House, Part 2 (up $27,505). Meanwhile, Tony-nominated musicals The Great Comet (up $301,606 from last week with the return of leading man Josh Groban) and Groundhog Day (up $103,356) also had a great week.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 14:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,823,183)
2. Hello, Dolly!* ($1,905,569)
3. The Lion King ($1,895,114)
4. Wicked ($1,641,456)
5. Aladdin ($1,374,718)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($384,273)
4. Sweat ($355,923)
3. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($303,664)
2. The Glass Menagerie ($281,587)
1. Indecent ($255,289)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.01%)
2. Come From Away (101.90%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)
4. Hamilton (101.57%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.45%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (69.07%)
4. On Your Feet! (66.66%)
3. The Glass Menagerie (66.57%)
2. Six Degrees of Separation (60.41%)
1. Indecent (53.62%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
