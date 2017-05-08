Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Good work, Broadway.com readers! You've revealed the nominations for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only theatrical award that honors the season's best as chosen by regular theatergoers. The nominations were determined after five days of online voting. Readers were asked to choose from complete lists of eligible shows and performers. Dear Evan Hansen leads with 18 nominations, followed up by Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 with 9 and Hamilton with 8. Winners will be determined after a second round of voting that is open now and set to end on May 17 at 11:59pm EST. Winners, announced on May 19, will be honored at a private reception on May 25.



Nominations are listed below.



FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL

Amélie

Anastasia

Bandstand

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812



FAVORITE NEW PLAY

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

Oh, Hello on Broadway

Oslo

The Play That Goes Wrong

Significant Other



FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL

Cats

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunday in the Park with George

Sunset Boulevard



FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL

An Act of God

The Front Page

The Glass Menagerie

The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation



FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW

The Book of Mormon

Hamilton

Kinky Boots

The Lion King

Waitress

Wicked



FAVORITE TOUR

The Book of Mormon

Finding Neverland

Fun Home

Rent

Something Rotten!

Wicked



FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Corey Cott, Bandstand

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sunday in the Park with George

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen



FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Christy Altomare, Anastasia

Annaleigh Ashford, Sunday in the Park with George

Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Laura Osnes, Bandstand

Phillipa Soo, Amélie



FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Gideon Glick, Significant Other

Sean Hayes, An Act of God

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Nick Kroll, Oh, Hello on Broadway

Joe Mantello, The Glass Menagerie

Mark Ruffalo, The Price



FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation

Diane Lane, The Cherry Orchard

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Ramin Karimloo, Anastasia

Derek Klena, Anastasia

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Brittain Ashford, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Jennifer Laura Thompson, Dear Evan Hansen



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Michael Aranov, Oslo

Anthony Azizi, Oslo

John Behlmann, Significant Other

Danny DeVito, The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Finn Wittrock, The Glass Menagerie



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Rebecca Naomi Jones, Significant Other

Celia Keenan-Bolger, The Cherry Orchard

Lindsay Mendez, Significant Other

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Sherie Rene Scott, The Front Page

Cobie Smulders, Present Laughter



FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

John Bolton, Anastasia

Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen



FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Kristin Chenoweth, My Love Letter to Broadway

Glenn Close, Sunset Boulevard

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Laura Osnes, Bandstand



FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR

Christy Altomare and Derek Klena, Anastasia

Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal, Sunday in the Park with George

Denee Benton and Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Laura Dreyfuss and Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Corey Cott and Laura Osnes, Bandstand



FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Jon Jon Briones, Miss Saigon

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Jake Ryan Flynn/Ryan Foust/Ryan Sell, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen

Anthony Rosenthal, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812



FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Brittain Ashford, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Savvy Crawford, Amélie

Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen

Kristolyn Lloyd, Dear Evan Hansen

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon



FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)

Will Chase, Something Rotten!

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hamilton

Jordan Fisher, Hamilton

Todrick Hall, Kinky Boots

Brian d’Arcy James, Hamilton

Javier Muñoz, Hamilton



FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)

Sara Bareilles, Waitress

Alysha Desiorieaux, Hamilton

Mandy Gonzalez, Hamilton

Heather Headley, The Color Purple

Lexi Lawson, Hamilton

Jenna Ushkowitz, Waitress



FAVORITE NEW SONG

“Charming” – Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

“For Forever” - Dear Evan Hansen

“Only Us” - Dear Evan Hansen

“Requiem” - Dear Evan Hansen

“Waving Through a Window” - Dear Evan Hansen

“You Will Be Found” - Dear Evan Hansen



SHOWS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Dear Evan Hansen - 18

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 - 9

Hamilton - 8

Falsettos - 7

Anastasia - 6

Bandstand - 5

Hello, Dolly! - 5

Significant Other - 5

The Glass Menagerie - 4

Sunday in the Park with George - 4

Amélie – 3

The Front Page – 3

The Little Foxes - 3

Miss Saigon - 3

Oslo - 3

Present Laughter - 3

Waitress - 3

An Act of God - 2

The Book of Mormon – 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - 2

The Cherry Orchard - 2

Come From Away - 2

A Doll’s House, Part 2 - 2

Groundhog Day - 2

Kinky Boots - 2

Oh, Hello on Broadway - 2

Six Degrees of Separation - 2

Something Rotten! - 2

Sunset Boulevard – 2

Wicked – 2



PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Stephanie J. Block - 3

Christian Borle - 3

Laura Dreyfuss - 3

Bette Midler - 3

Laura Osnes - 3

Will Roland - 3

Christy Altomare - 2

Annaleigh Ashford – 2

Brittain Ashford - 2

Denee Benton - 2

Corey Cott - 2

Mike Faist - 2

Jake Gyllenhaal - 2

Andy Karl - 2

Derek Klena - 2

Ben Platt - 2

Andrew Rannells - 2



