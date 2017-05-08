Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Good work, Broadway.com readers! You've revealed the nominations for the 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only theatrical award that honors the season's best as chosen by regular theatergoers. The nominations were determined after five days of online voting. Readers were asked to choose from complete lists of eligible shows and performers. Dear Evan Hansen leads with 18 nominations, followed up by Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 with 9 and Hamilton with 8. Winners will be determined after a second round of voting that is open now and set to end on May 17 at 11:59pm EST. Winners, announced on May 19, will be honored at a private reception on May 25.
Nominations are listed below.
FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL
Amélie
Anastasia
Bandstand
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
FAVORITE NEW PLAY
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Indecent
Oh, Hello on Broadway
Oslo
The Play That Goes Wrong
Significant Other
FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL
Cats
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Sunday in the Park with George
Sunset Boulevard
FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL
An Act of God
The Front Page
The Glass Menagerie
The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW
The Book of Mormon
Hamilton
Kinky Boots
The Lion King
Waitress
Wicked
FAVORITE TOUR
The Book of Mormon
Finding Neverland
Fun Home
Rent
Something Rotten!
Wicked
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Corey Cott, Bandstand
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sunday in the Park with George
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Christy Altomare, Anastasia
Annaleigh Ashford, Sunday in the Park with George
Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Laura Osnes, Bandstand
Phillipa Soo, Amélie
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Gideon Glick, Significant Other
Sean Hayes, An Act of God
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Nick Kroll, Oh, Hello on Broadway
Joe Mantello, The Glass Menagerie
Mark Ruffalo, The Price
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation
Diane Lane, The Cherry Orchard
Laura Linney, The Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Ramin Karimloo, Anastasia
Derek Klena, Anastasia
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Brittain Ashford, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Jennifer Laura Thompson, Dear Evan Hansen
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Michael Aranov, Oslo
Anthony Azizi, Oslo
John Behlmann, Significant Other
Danny DeVito, The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Finn Wittrock, The Glass Menagerie
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Significant Other
Celia Keenan-Bolger, The Cherry Orchard
Lindsay Mendez, Significant Other
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes
Sherie Rene Scott, The Front Page
Cobie Smulders, Present Laughter
FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
John Bolton, Anastasia
Christian Borle, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen
FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Kristin Chenoweth, My Love Letter to Broadway
Glenn Close, Sunset Boulevard
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Laura Osnes, Bandstand
FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR
Christy Altomare and Derek Klena, Anastasia
Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal, Sunday in the Park with George
Denee Benton and Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Laura Dreyfuss and Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Christian Borle and Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes, Bandstand
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)
Jon Jon Briones, Miss Saigon
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Jake Ryan Flynn/Ryan Foust/Ryan Sell, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Will Roland, Dear Evan Hansen
Anthony Rosenthal, Falsettos
Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Brittain Ashford, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Savvy Crawford, Amélie
Laura Dreyfuss, Dear Evan Hansen
Kristolyn Lloyd, Dear Evan Hansen
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)
Will Chase, Something Rotten!
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hamilton
Jordan Fisher, Hamilton
Todrick Hall, Kinky Boots
Brian d’Arcy James, Hamilton
Javier Muñoz, Hamilton
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)
Sara Bareilles, Waitress
Alysha Desiorieaux, Hamilton
Mandy Gonzalez, Hamilton
Heather Headley, The Color Purple
Lexi Lawson, Hamilton
Jenna Ushkowitz, Waitress
FAVORITE NEW SONG
“Charming” – Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
“For Forever” - Dear Evan Hansen
“Only Us” - Dear Evan Hansen
“Requiem” - Dear Evan Hansen
“Waving Through a Window” - Dear Evan Hansen
“You Will Be Found” - Dear Evan Hansen
SHOWS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
Dear Evan Hansen - 18
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 - 9
Hamilton - 8
Falsettos - 7
Anastasia - 6
Bandstand - 5
Hello, Dolly! - 5
Significant Other - 5
The Glass Menagerie - 4
Sunday in the Park with George - 4
Amélie – 3
The Front Page – 3
The Little Foxes - 3
Miss Saigon - 3
Oslo - 3
Present Laughter - 3
Waitress - 3
An Act of God - 2
The Book of Mormon – 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - 2
The Cherry Orchard - 2
Come From Away - 2
A Doll’s House, Part 2 - 2
Groundhog Day - 2
Kinky Boots - 2
Oh, Hello on Broadway - 2
Six Degrees of Separation - 2
Something Rotten! - 2
Sunset Boulevard – 2
Wicked – 2
PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
Stephanie J. Block - 3
Christian Borle - 3
Laura Dreyfuss - 3
Bette Midler - 3
Laura Osnes - 3
Will Roland - 3
Christy Altomare - 2
Annaleigh Ashford – 2
Brittain Ashford - 2
Denee Benton - 2
Corey Cott - 2
Mike Faist - 2
Jake Gyllenhaal - 2
Andy Karl - 2
Derek Klena - 2
Ben Platt - 2
Andrew Rannells - 2
