Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bartlett Sher
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Bartlett Sher Slated to Direct New Porgy and Bess at Met Opera in 2019-2020 Season
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 15, 2017

In an interview with the Met's general manager Peter Gelb, The New York Times reported that Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher is scheduled to helm a new production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess as part of the Metropolitan Opera's 2019-2020 season. Grammy-winning opera singer Eric Owens has already been tapped to star.

As previously reported, Sher is set to direct Broadway's My Fair Lady in spring 2018. Sher received a 2008 Tony Award for directing South Pacific and is currently Tony-nominated for his work on Oslo. He also received Tony nominations for The King and I, Golden Boy, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Awake and Sing! and The Light in the Piazza. He has regularly worked at the Met, having directed stagings of The Barber of Seville (2006), Tales of Hoffman (2009), Le Comte Ory (2011) and Two Boys (2011).

Set in Charleston’s fabled Catfish Row, Porgy and Bess follows beautiful Bess as she struggles to break free from her scandalous past, and the crippled but courageous Porgy (Owens). The Tony-winning Broadway revival starred Norm Lewis and Audra McDonald in the respective title roles. McDonald garnered her fifth Tony win for her performance.

Official dates, casting and a creative team will be announced at another time.

Trending Now

  1. Watch Will & Grace's Cast Perform 'As If We Never Said Good-Bye' in Reboot Trailer
  2. Corbin Bleu, Jennifer Nettles, Jaime Camil & More Set for Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Inks of the 2016-2017 Season
  4. Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  5. Broadway Grosses: Present Laughter & More Plays Boom at the Box Office

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps