Watch Sara Bareilles Don Her Apron to Sing with the Cast of Waitress
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 16, 2017

Sara Bareilles, currently making her Broadway acting debut in Waitress (the hit musical for which she penned the score), made a surprise appearance on the May 16 episode of Good Morning America. The Grammy-nommed singer-songwriter, who received a Tony nomination for the musical's original tunes, lived up to one of her bouncy numbers by “Opening Up” a performance segment of the morning TV show. Watch Bareilles, joined by Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Eric Anderson and the musical’s talented cast, take to the set of GMA with a preview from the show that's filling audiences with pride (and pie).


ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

 


And Betsy Wolfe, who is set to take over the role of Jenna on June 13, stopped by to get a cute shot with her predecessor.



Watch Bareilles pass the pie to Wolfe in the video below.

