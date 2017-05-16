Indecent, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Sweeney Todd & More Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off-Broadway Alliance, the organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the winners of the 7th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.



Paula Vogel's Indecent, which played off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in advance of its current Tony-nominated Broadway run at the Cort Theatre, won the award for Best New Play. Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, with a book by Joe DiPietro, music by Brendan Milburn and lyrics by Valerie Vigoda, won Best New Musical. Tooting Arts Club's site-specific revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre won Best Musical Revival, while Irish Rep's production of Eugene O'Neill's The Emperor Jones won Best Play Revival.



Winners are listed below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.



Best New Musical

The Band’s Visit

*Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

Hadestown

Othello: The Remix

The View UpStairs



Best New Play

Church & State

Daniel’s Husband

*Indecent

Skeleton Crew

Small Mouth Sounds

The Wolves



Best Musical Revival

Finian’s Rainbow

The Golden Bride

Pacific Overtures

*Sweeney Todd

Sweet Charity



Best Play Revival

The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead

*The Emperor Jones

The Hairy Ape

Othello

Picnic



Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Her Opponent

Puffs

*Spamilton

Taylor Mac – A 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Vanity Fair



Best Solo Performance

Chris Gethard, Career Suicide

Marin Ireland, On the Exhale

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date

*Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose

Anna Deveare Smith, Notes from the Field



Best Family Show

1001 Nights: A Love Story About Loving Stories

*The Commedia Cinderella

Love That Dog

Pip's Island

Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure



Legend of Off-Broadway Honorees

Harvey Fierstein

Athol Fugard

Israel Horowitz

Charlotte Moore

Estelle Parsons

Paula Vogel



Hall of Fame Award

James Houghton