Indecent, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Sweeney Todd & More Win Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off-Broadway Alliance, the organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the winners of the 7th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.
Paula Vogel's Indecent, which played off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in advance of its current Tony-nominated Broadway run at the Cort Theatre, won the award for Best New Play. Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, with a book by Joe DiPietro, music by Brendan Milburn and lyrics by Valerie Vigoda, won Best New Musical. Tooting Arts Club's site-specific revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre won Best Musical Revival, while Irish Rep's production of Eugene O'Neill's The Emperor Jones won Best Play Revival.
Winners are listed below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Best New Musical
The Band’s Visit
*Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
Hadestown
Othello: The Remix
The View UpStairs
Best New Play
Church & State
Daniel’s Husband
*Indecent
Skeleton Crew
Small Mouth Sounds
The Wolves
Best Musical Revival
Finian’s Rainbow
The Golden Bride
Pacific Overtures
*Sweeney Todd
Sweet Charity
Best Play Revival
The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead
*The Emperor Jones
The Hairy Ape
Othello
Picnic
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Her Opponent
Puffs
*Spamilton
Taylor Mac – A 24-Decade History of Popular Music
Vanity Fair
Best Solo Performance
Chris Gethard, Career Suicide
Marin Ireland, On the Exhale
Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date
*Joe Morton, Turn Me Loose
Anna Deveare Smith, Notes from the Field
Best Family Show
1001 Nights: A Love Story About Loving Stories
*The Commedia Cinderella
Love That Dog
Pip's Island
Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure
Legend of Off-Broadway Honorees
Harvey Fierstein
Athol Fugard
Israel Horowitz
Charlotte Moore
Estelle Parsons
Paula Vogel
Hall of Fame Award
James Houghton
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY