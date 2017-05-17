Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Production art for 'King Kong'
(Photo: courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown)
King Kong Musical Will Stomp Onto Broadway in 2018
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 17, 2017

It's official! The long-gestating musical adaptation of King Kong will open at the Broadway Theatre in the fall of 2018. Set to feature a score composed and produced by Marius de Vries, songs by Eddie Perfect, and direction and choreography by Drew McOnie, the musical will include a book by Jack Thorne, whose London hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open on Broadway in April 2018.

The arrival of King Kong on Broadway follows a lengthy journey of developmental readings, workshops and a prior production in Australia. As first reported in 2010, Craig Lucas was set to craft a book for the musical, which at that point was scheduled for a 2013 Broadway bow. De Vries was the overall composer from the start, with direction by theater and opera vet Daniel Kramer. In 2012 Grammy winner Sarah McLachlan announced that she was onboard to write a song for the musical's June 2013 out-of-town run at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne. That mounting included revamped 1930s Broadway songs like “Get Happy,” “I Wanna Be Loved by You” and “Brother Can You Spare a Dime,” as well as new and existing numbers from McLachlan, Robert Del Naja, Justice, Guy Garvey and The Avalanches.

A Broadway bow was then delayed to open in December 2014. The main stem mounting was further held off to tweak elements of the massive production that debuted in Australia. Urinetown Tony winner John Rando was brought on as the musical's director with Secret Garden Tony winner Marsha Norman as book writer. Jason Robert Brown, who collaborated with Norman on The Bridges of Madison County, was brought on to compose music in September 2015. Norman departed the project in October 2016.

The fall 2018 Broadway bow of King Kong will feature scenic design by Peter England, costume design by Roger Kirk, lighting design by Peter Mumford and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Gavin Robins is the aerial and movement director. Sonny Tilders is credited as creature designer.

King Kong’s first preview, opening and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming months. Casting and additional members of the creative team will also be reported later.

The Broadway Theatre is the current home of the Miss Saigon revival, which is set to conclude its limited run on January 14, 2018.

Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel Heads Off-Broadway in Joshua Harmon's Skintight
  2. For Forever! Dear Evan Hansen Will Launch National Tour
  3. Sara Bareilles Dons Her Apron to Sing from Waitress
  4. ABC Will Go 'Under the Sea' with Little Mermaid Live Musical
  5. Watch Will & Grace's Cast Perform 'As If We Never Said Good-Bye' in Reboot Trailer

Related Show

King Kong

Broadway, Musicals

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps