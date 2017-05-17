Tony-Nominated Musical Come From Away Celebrates 300 Performances

Fresh from taking home four Helen Hayes Awards, the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away celebrated 300 performances on May 16. That number includes performances combined from the musical's La Jolla, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Gander, Toronto and Broadway engagements. The company, including Tony nominee Jenn Colella, gathered together at the Schoenfeld Theatre to celebrate the milestone with some cake. Colella also posed with pilot Beverley Bass, whom she plays in the production, in front of a map that marks where all those who have experienced Come From Away have traveled from. Take a look at the sweet pics, and be sure to catch the Tony-nominated musical at the Schoenfeld Theatre!







