Come From Away Wins Big at D.C.’s Helen Hayes Awards; Sweat Also Honored

Stop the world! The new Broadway musical Come From Away has reason to cheer. The show took home four Helen Hayes Awards on May 15. The awards were given for the show’s D.C. premiere at Ford’s Theatre. Come From Away won Outstanding Production, Musical; Outstanding Direction, Musical—Hayes (Christopher Ashley); Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical—Hayes; and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical—Hayes (Jenn Colella).



Come From Away, featuring an original book and score from Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is currently nominated for seven Tony Awards and a pair of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The show played Ford's Theatre from September 2-October 9, 2016. The Broadway production began previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 18 and opened on March 12, 2017.



Jack Willis, who played the role of Stan in the D.C. debut of Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer-winning and Tony-nominated play Sweat at Arena Stage, took home the award for Outstanding Performer, Visiting Production. Sweat played Arena's Kreeger Theater from January 15-February 21, 2016. The Broadway production began previews at Studio 54 on March 4, 2017, and opened on March 26, 2017, following a late 2016 off-Broadway debut at the Public Theater. Sweat is currently nominated for three Tony Awards. James Colby plays the role of Stan on Broadway.



The full list of Helen Hayes winners have been reported by The Washington Post.