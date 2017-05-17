Odds & Ends: Matthew Perry on Acting His 'Little Heart Out' While a Phone Rang, Matthew Morrison & Wife Expecting First Child & More

Matthew Perry on Acting His "Little Heart Out" While a Phone Rang

Matthew Perry is officially a New Yorker. After three decades in L.A., the Friends star has landed in the city that never sleeps, and he’s kicking off his time in the big city with a very New York-y gig, as playwright and star of The End of Longing, a new play currently in rehearsals for a run at off-Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning May 18. Perry stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about his latest project. The four-time Emmy nominee spoke with Fallon about the luxuries of L.A. showbiz vs. the makeshift nature of NY theater. He also recalled an anecdote about his play’s London debut that tested the relationship between actor and audience, and in retrospect, made Perry laugh.





Dee Roscioli & Paulo Szot to Lead Evita at Pennsylvania Shakespeare

South Pacific Tony winner Paulo Szot will join Wicked and Kid Victory veteran Dee Roscioli in a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Roscioli first broke the news of her involvement on Broadway.com's Live at Five. Evita will run June 14-July 2 at the Labuda Center at DeSales University in Center Valley, PA. Roscioli will play the title role with Szot as Juan Perón, Rock of Ages alum Dan Domenech as Che and Les Miz vet Jason Forbach as Agustin Magaldi. Dennis Razze will direct.



Daveed Diggs to Lead Snowpiercer Pilot

Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs has been tapped to lead the TV pilot of TNT's adaptation of the film Snowpiercer, according to Deadline. The show focuses on survivors on a forever moving train that travels the world just after the apocalyptic ice age leaves the Earth as a frozen wasteland. Diggs is set to play Layton Well, who struggles with whether to exit the train.



Billy Crudup to Join Cate Blanchett in Film Where’d You Go, Bernadette

No, not that Bernadette. The new film Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which follows a woman who flees town leaving her teenage daughter behind, has added Tony winner Billy Crudup to the cast, according to Deadline. The movie based on Maria Semple's novel will star Cate Blanchett, a current Tony nominee for The Present, in the title role, with Crudup as her husband. Kristen Wiig also stars. The movie, currently in pre-production, doesn't yet have a release date.



Gay-Themed Play Afterglow to Debut Off-Broadway in Time for Pride

The new play Afterglow, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman, will play the Loft at the Davenport Theatre this spring. In Afterglow, Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love. Afterglow is set to begin previews on June 12 with an opening scheduled for June 23. The limited engagement will conclude on July 30. The cast will include Brandon Haagenson, Patrick Reilly and Robbie Simpson.



Matthew Morrison & Renee Puente Expecting First Child

Glee alum and Broadway vet Matthew Morrison and model Renee Puente are going to be parents! The couple, who tied the knot in Maui in October 2014, announced that they are expecting their first child in an artfully shot Instagram video on May 17. Take a look!

