Timely Stage Adaptation of 1984, Starring Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde & Reed Birney, Begins on Broadway

The 2017-2018 Broadway season kicks off with a new stage adaptation of George Orwell's seminal novel 1984, beginning performances on May 18 and opening on June 22 at the Hudson Theatre. The play is adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan.



As previously announced, 1984 stars Tony nominee Tom Sturridge as Winston Smith, Tony winner Reed Birney as O'Brien and Olivia Wilde in her Broadway debut as Julia. The cast also includes Wayne Duvall as Parsons, Carl Hendrick Louis as Martin, Nick Mills as Syme, Michael Potts as Charrington and Cara Seymour as Mrs. Parsons.



Following the 2016 election, the novel 1984 has skyrocketed on bestseller lists. The story is set in a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed by a totalitarian government. There have been two film versions of the novel: one in 1956 that starred Edmond O'Brien and Michael Redgrave and another in the year 1984 that starred John Hurt and Richard Burton.



This production of 1984 was originally produced in the U.K. by Headlong, Nottingham Playhouse, and the Almeida Theatre, London. The creative team for the Broadway production consists of scenic and costume designer Chloe Lamford, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Tom Gibbons and video designer Tim Reid.