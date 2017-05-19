Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, Falsettos, Bette Midler Also Take Top Prizes
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 19, 2017

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2017 results are in! After receiving nine Tony Award nominations, Dear Evan Hansen has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with eight. Other big winners included the Broadway revival of Falsettos and Hello, Dolly! star Bette Midler.

The 18th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 25. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!


Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite New Musical: Dear Evan Hansen: Book by Steven Levenson, Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Ben Platt
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Laura Dreyfuss
Favorite Funny Performance: Will Roland
Favorite Onstage Pair: Laura Dreyfuss & Ben Platt
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Mike Faist
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Laura Dreyfuss
Favorite New Song: “Waving Through a Window”


Falsettos
Favorite Musical Revival: Falsettos
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Andrew Rannells


The Glass Menagerie
Favorite Play Revival: The Glass Menagerie
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Sally Field


Hello, Dolly!
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Bette Midler
Favorite Diva Performance: Bette Midler


The Price
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Mark Ruffalo
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Danny DeVito


The Play That Goes Wrong
Favorite New Play: The Play That Goes Wrong


Lindsay Mendez
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Lindsay Mendez, Significant Other


Sara Bareilles
Favorite Replacement (Female): Sara Bareilles, Waitress


Todrick Hall
Favorite Replacement (Male): Todrick Hall, Kinky Boots


Wicked
Favorite Tour: Wicked


Hamilton
Favorite Long-Running Show: Hamilton

AWARD COUNT BY SHOW
Dear Evan Hansen - 8
Falsettos - 2
The Glass Menagerie - 2
Hello, Dolly! - 2
The Price - 2

PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Laura Dreyfuss - 3
Bette Midler - 2
Ben Platt - 2

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Drew Gehling Will Return to Broadway's Waitress
  3. Tuna for Everyone! Oh, Hello on Broadway Will Debut on Netflix
  4. King Kong Musical Will Stomp onto Broadway in 2018
  5. Celia Keenan-Bolger & More to Lead Bruce Norris' A Parallelogram

Related Show

Dear Evan Hansen

Broadway, Musicals, Last Chance, 2017 Tony Nominees

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots A Bronx Tale Cats Anastasia Come From Away Chicago Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps