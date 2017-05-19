Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, Falsettos, Bette Midler Also Take Top Prizes

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2017 results are in! After receiving nine Tony Award nominations, Dear Evan Hansen has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with eight. Other big winners included the Broadway revival of Falsettos and Hello, Dolly! star Bette Midler.



The 18th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 25. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!





Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite New Musical: Dear Evan Hansen: Book by Steven Levenson, Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Ben Platt

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Laura Dreyfuss

Favorite Funny Performance: Will Roland

Favorite Onstage Pair: Laura Dreyfuss & Ben Platt

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Mike Faist

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Laura Dreyfuss

Favorite New Song: “Waving Through a Window”





Falsettos

Favorite Musical Revival: Falsettos

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Andrew Rannells





The Glass Menagerie

Favorite Play Revival: The Glass Menagerie

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Sally Field





Hello, Dolly!

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Bette Midler

Favorite Diva Performance: Bette Midler





The Price

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Mark Ruffalo

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Danny DeVito





The Play That Goes Wrong

Favorite New Play: The Play That Goes Wrong





Lindsay Mendez

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Lindsay Mendez, Significant Other





Sara Bareilles

Favorite Replacement (Female): Sara Bareilles, Waitress





Todrick Hall

Favorite Replacement (Male): Todrick Hall, Kinky Boots





Wicked

Favorite Tour: Wicked





Hamilton

Favorite Long-Running Show: Hamilton



AWARD COUNT BY SHOW

Dear Evan Hansen - 8

Falsettos - 2

The Glass Menagerie - 2

Hello, Dolly! - 2

The Price - 2



PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS

Laura Dreyfuss - 3

Bette Midler - 2

Ben Platt - 2