Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, Falsettos, Bette Midler Also Take Top Prizes

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2017 results are in! After receiving nine Tony Award nominations, Dear Evan Hansen has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with eight. Other big winners included the Broadway revival of Falsettos and Hello, Dolly! star Bette Midler.
The 18th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 25. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!
Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite New Musical: Dear Evan Hansen: Book by Steven Levenson, Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Ben Platt
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Laura Dreyfuss
Favorite Funny Performance: Will Roland
Favorite Onstage Pair: Laura Dreyfuss & Ben Platt
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Mike Faist
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Laura Dreyfuss
Favorite New Song: “Waving Through a Window”
Falsettos
Favorite Musical Revival: Falsettos
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Andrew Rannells
The Glass Menagerie
Favorite Play Revival: The Glass Menagerie
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Sally Field
Hello, Dolly!
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Bette Midler
Favorite Diva Performance: Bette Midler
The Price
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Mark Ruffalo
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Danny DeVito
The Play That Goes Wrong
Favorite New Play: The Play That Goes Wrong
Lindsay Mendez
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Lindsay Mendez, Significant Other
Sara Bareilles
Favorite Replacement (Female): Sara Bareilles, Waitress
Todrick Hall
Favorite Replacement (Male): Todrick Hall, Kinky Boots
Wicked
Favorite Tour: Wicked
Hamilton
Favorite Long-Running Show: Hamilton
AWARD COUNT BY SHOW
Dear Evan Hansen - 8
Falsettos - 2
The Glass Menagerie - 2
Hello, Dolly! - 2
The Price - 2
PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Laura Dreyfuss - 3
Bette Midler - 2
Ben Platt - 2
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY