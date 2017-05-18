Andy Karl & Stars of Groundhog Day to Perform & Sign CDs at Barnes & Noble

Andy Karl, Barrett Doss, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Andrew Call and Raymond J. Lee of the Broadway musical Groundhog Day will celebrate the release of their original cast album with a CD signing and in-store performance at Barnes & Noble on the Upper East Side in NYC. The event will take place on May 19 at 4:30pm. The album is now available both digitally and on CD via Masterworks Broadway/Broadway Records.



Groundhog Day began previews on March 16 and opened on April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre. The musical features a score by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin. Matthew Warchus directs with choreography by Peter Darling. Groundhog Day is currently nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards.



Based on the 1993 movie, Groundhog Day stars Karl as TV weatherman Phil, who reluctantly covers the story of Punxsutawney Phil for the third year in a row. Making no effort to hide his frustration, he covers the story and moves on, expecting his job to be finished. However, he awakes the "following" day and discovers that it's Groundhog Day again, and the fun happens again and again and again. He soon realizes he must take advantage of it in order to secure the love of coworker Rita (Doss).



