Ashley Shaw in the London production of 'The Red Shoes'
(Photo: Johan Persson)
The Red Shoes' New York Premiere, Grand Hotel & More Set for City Center 2017-2018 Season
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 19, 2017

We need to get in on the New York City Center action next season! Following the previous announcement of the Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale-led Brigadoon, City Center has revealed a slew of sure-to-be-highly-anticipated productions for its 2017-2018 season, including the Olivier-winning Red Shoes' New York premiere and a staging of Grand Hotel (as it should be).

Matthew Bourne's ballet adaptation of The Red Shoes recently took home two Olivier Awards for its London premiere. Ashley Shaw will reprise her role in New York as Victoria Page, the ill-fated dancer that dons the titular red shoes. The production will run from October 26 through November 5.

The previously announced Brigadoon will follow from November 15 through November 19. Heidi Blickenstaff, Sara Esty, and Ross Lekites have been announced to join O’Hara, Pasquale and Robert Fairchild.

Encores! will then celebrate its 25th year with Hey, Look Me Over!, a musical revue of songs from shows that have yet to be staged at City Center. The revue is scheduled to run from February 7, 2018 through February 11.

Next up is Grand Hotel, the beloved musical that chronicles the comings and goings of the various characters whose delightfully different lives all intersect in the opulent lobby of Berlin’s most prestigious hotel. Tommy Tune received a Tony Award for directing the original Broadway production. Be sure to make all of the proper arrangements to enjoy your stay at this one—Grand Hotel will run from March 21 through March 25 of next year.

For the first time in almost 30 years, Me and My Girl will have its New York return from May 9 through May 13. Noel Gay’s infectious score adds bombast to this already wonderfully old‐fashioned musical about a Cockney everyman who wreaks havoc on high society after being unexpectedly elevated to the lofty position of Earl of Hereford.

Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

