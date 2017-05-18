Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in DuckTales, Hear Brendon Urie Croon Some Kinky Boots & More

Lin-Manuel Miranda Added to DuckTales Voice Cast

Disney is not throwing their shot at collaborating some more with the genius creator of Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote an Oscar-nommed song for Disney’s Moana and is at work on the Mary Poppins sequel, has joined the voice cast of the new DuckTales series debuting this summer on Disney XD. Miranda will provide the voice of Duckburg hero Gizmoduck. We can’t imagine a better reason to revive the 1987 after-school series.



Broadway Costume Designer Jeanne Button Has Died

Longtime Broadway costume designer Jeanne Button died on May 8 at age 86 of lung cancer, according to The New York Times. Button’s extensive career including creating costumes for the original Broadway production of the musical The Robber Bridegroom and the seminal drama Wings. She won a 1967 award from the American Theater Wing for her achievements.



War Paint Offers Single of LuPone-Ebersole Duet “If I’d Been a Man”

You may have to wait until May 26 for the full cast album of War Paint, but you can hear luminous two-time Tony winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole sing from the new musical today. Ghostlight Records has announceded that the song “If I’d Been a Man” can be downloaded on the spot—in addition to the showstopper “Back on Top”—when the album is preordered. This is a perfect opportunity to get started on your War Paint lip-synch sessions before the album’s official drop date.



Hear Brendon Urie Croon Some Kinky Boots

As previously reported, Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie will step into Kinky Boots’ crimson heels as Charlie Price beginning on May 26. Fans got the chance to enjoy his velvety vocals and unicorn range when he posted a portion of “Soul of a Man” from the Tony-winning musical. Give a listen, and good luck not swooning.