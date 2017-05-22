Broadway BUZZ

Peter Scolari
(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Exclusive! Peter Scolari Will Lead A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Muny
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 22, 2017

Peter Scolari will lead the cast of the Muny's production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum as Pseudolus, Broadway.com has learned exclusively. Gary Griffin directs the St. Louis production of the musical with a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbert and a score by Stephen Sondheim. Forum will run July 5-11.

Scolari takes over for Jordan Gelber, who had been announced to play the role. Joining Scolari will be the previously announced John Tartaglia as Hysterium, Ali Ewoldt as Philia, Mark Linn-Baker as Senex, E. Faye Butler as Domina, Marrick Smith as Hero, Nathaniel Hackmann as Miles Gloriosus, Whit Reichert as Erronius with the three Proteans played by Marcus Choi, Justin Keyes and Tommy Scrivens. Jason Kravits will play the role of Lycus, previously set to be played by David Josefsberg.

The ensemble will include Justina Aveyard, Molly Callinan, Emily Hsu, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Katelyn Prominski and Lainie Sakakura. Scolari has been seen on Broadway in Hairspray, Wicked, Sly Fox, Magic/Bird, Lucky Guy and Bronx Bombers. A series regular on TV's Newhart, Scolari won a 2016 Emmy Award for a guest appearance on Girls.

