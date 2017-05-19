Groundhog Day's Andy Karl & Cast Perform at Barnes & Noble CD-Signing Event

Those browsing the stacks of Barnes & Noble on New York's Upper East Side on May 19 wish they could enjoy this performance over and over again! The stars of Broadway's Groundhog Day sang songs and signed CDs to celebrate the recent release of their Masterworks Broadway/Broadway Records cast album. Tony nominee Andy Karl, Barrett Doss and the rest of the cast were there to take the mic and meet some fans; Tony-nominated scribe Danny Rubin was also in attendance. Take a look at these hot shots of the company, and then be sure to stop by the August Wilson Theatre to catch the Tony-nominated musical in action!















