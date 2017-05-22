Broadway BUZZ

Christopher Gattelli
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Cher Bio-Musical Recruits Tony Winner Christopher Gattelli as Choreographer
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 22, 2017

The in-the-works Cher bio-musical has added Christopher Gattelli to the creative team as choreographer, according to an Equity casting notice. Gattelli, a Tony winner for Newsies, is currently represented on Broadway by War Paint.

The casting notice seeks actresses for three roles—Babe, Lady and Star—each representing the Oscar winner at a different moment in her career. A recent reading featured Tony winner Lena Hall, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita and Jillian Mueller.

As previously announced, the Cher musical is set to feature a book by Rick Elice with Avenue Q Tony nominee Jason Moore onboard to direct. The show chronicles the life of the music legend and includes hits like “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time."

Cher is the only artist in history to reach #1 on the Billboard charts in each of the past six decades. The diva has one Broadway credit; she starred as Sissy in Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean in 1982. She reprised the role in the movie version the same year.

