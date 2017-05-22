Dear Evan Hansen Tony Nominees Pasek & Paul Among Presenters at 2017 Obie Awards

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, past Obie winners and current Tony nominees for Dear Evan Hansen, will present at the 2017 Obie Awards on May 22. The yearly celebration of off-Broadway will take place at Webster Hall.



Also set to present will be Chris Cooper, Rose Byrne, Edie Falco, Jayne Houdyshell, Lena Hall, Jefferson Mays, LaChanze, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Taylor Mac, Darius de Haas, Mike Faist, J. Smith-Cameron, David Henry Hwang, Derek McLane, William Ivey Long, Emilio Sosa, Peter Barbey, and chair of the Obie Judges Michael Feingold.



The evening will include special performances by Hall, Rubin-Vega, Katrina Lenk, Kecia Lewis, Austin Reed Alleman, Jessie Shelton, Storm Thomas, William Youmans and Daniel Bellomy.



As was previously announced, Lea DeLaria will return as host, with Indecent playwright Paula Vogel receiving a special Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement.