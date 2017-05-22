Meet the Magic Makers! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's New Cast Takes Family Portraits

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's original London cast, including Olivier Award winners Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle, played their final performance on May 21. The cast will now include Jamie Glover as Harry Potter, Emma Lowndes as his wife Ginny Potter, Theo Ancient as their son Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Rakie Ayola as Hermione Granger, Helen Aluko as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Samuel Blenkin as his son Scorpius Malfoy. The new cast is set to begin performances on May 24, but before that, the Potters, Weasleys and Malfoys posed for some family portraits to give eager Potter fans an enchanting first look. Catch the Olivier Award-winning play at the Palace Theatre in London, and don't forget to keep the secrets! As previously announced, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018.







