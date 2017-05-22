Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards


(Photo: Charlie Gray)
Meet the Magic Makers! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's New Cast Takes Family Portraits
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 22, 2017

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's original London cast, including Olivier Award winners Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle, played their final performance on May 21. The cast will now include Jamie Glover as Harry Potter, Emma Lowndes as his wife Ginny Potter, Theo Ancient as their son Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Rakie Ayola as Hermione Granger, Helen Aluko as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Samuel Blenkin as his son Scorpius Malfoy. The new cast is set to begin performances on May 24, but before that, the Potters, Weasleys and Malfoys posed for some family portraits to give eager Potter fans an enchanting first look. Catch the Olivier Award-winning play at the Palace Theatre in London, and don't forget to keep the secrets! As previously announced, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018.



Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Picks for Which Current Broadway Show Should Be TV's Next Live Musical
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's New Cast Takes Family Portraits
  3. Mamma Mia! Movie Sequel with Original Cast Set for 2018
  4. Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  5. Berkeley Rep's Monsoon Wedding Musical Is Broadway Bound

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps