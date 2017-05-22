Odds & Ends: John Cameron Mitchell Writing Musical TV Series, Sweeney Todd Originals Len Cariou & Angela Lansbury to Reunite & More

John Cameron Mitchell Writing Musical TV Series

Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell is at work on an autobiographical musical TV series. The Tony winner revealed the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Right now I’m writing a musical television series,” said Mitchell. “I’d star and maybe co-direct. I’m also writing the songs.” No word on a timeline for the series, titled Homunculus, but Mitchell seems pretty pumped. “It’s been consuming me for the past year, and I’m thrilled.”



Hamilton Cast Album Wins Billboard Music Award

History has its eyes on Broadway’s biggest hit. The cast recording to Hamilton won a Billboard Music Award on May 21, almost two years after its release. The Atlantic Records album with a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda took home the prize for Top Soundtrack/Cast Album.



Jane Krakowski to Perform at Famed Rainbow Room

Tony winner Jane Krakowski will kick off the concert series Live from the Rainbow Room with a performance on June 23 at 6:30pm. Manhattan’s iconic “venue in the sky” will host 200 guests for the one-night performance. Get ready for the can’t-miss evening by looking back at Krakowski singing from her recent Broadway turn in She Loves Me.







Sweeney Todd Originals Len Cariou & Angela Lansbury to Reunite

Broadway’s original Tony-winning Sweeney Todd leading man, Len Cariou, will join his Tony-winning Mrs. Lovett, Angela Lansbury, for Sondheim at Seven, a gala revue for Irish Repertory Theatre on June 13 at 7:00pm. Also joining the previously announced Lansbury and a slew of stars will be 2005 Tony-nommed Sweeney Todd showstopper Michael Cerveris. Charlotte Moore will direct the evening at the Town Hall.



P.S. Jennifer Hudson revisited "I Know Where I've Been" from Hairspray with an earth-shattering performance at Center Theatre Group’s 50th-anniversary celebration.