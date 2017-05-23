Broadway BUZZ

Lisa Lampanelli
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Stuffed, Written by and Starring Lisa Lampanelli, to Transfer to Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 23, 2017

Lisa Lampanelli new play, Stuffed, which played the McGinn-Cazale Theatre in October 2016, will move to the Westside Theatre beginning October 6, 2017. Directed by Jackson Gay and starring Lampanelli, the play takes a funny and moving journey through Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image. The Westside Theatre mounting features new material by Ashley Austin Morris.

“I can’t wait to get this play back in front of audiences,” said Lampanelli. “I learned so much from our first New York production and I couldn’t wait to jump back into the script and continue working on it. Now, of course, there’s no shortage of jokes in Stuffed, but it’s also a real play featuring women talking about a subject that’s close to my heart—our relationships with food, weight and body image.”

The four-character play features Lampanelli’s famously irreverent voice, signature wit and an extra-large scoop of razor-sharp insight into the crazy-making world of our relationships with food. Stuffed doesn't shy away from tough questions like: Is eating an ice cream sandwich in the shower as emotionally fulfilling as it sounds? When it comes to jeans, what's better—muffin top or camel toe? And, if Oprah, the most powerful person in the world, can't conquer her food issues, what can the rest of us do but laugh as we try?

Additional casting will be announced. The 2016 production featured Ann Harada, Zainab Jah and Jessica Luck alongside Lampanelli.

 

