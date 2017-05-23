Odds & Ends: Debra Messing on ‘Emotional’ Dirty Dancing Moment, Sam Mendes Could Direct Live-Action Pinocchio & More

Debra Messing on “Emotional” Dirty Dancing Moment

Broadway vet Debra Messing paid a visit to TV’s The View on May 23 to catch up about her latest projects. Messing is excited to return to the character that put her on the map, the second half of the pair of title roles in Will & Grace. A project she seems even more pumped for is the TV movie remake of film classic Dirty Dancing, which debuts on ABC on May 24. Messing described Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes' re-creation of the classic "lift" originated by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze as “one of the most beautiful, emotional, exciting moments ever.” You bet we’ll be watching on Wednesday to take in this revisited classic.







Rosie O’Donnell to Emcee Reading of Play Based on Lesbian Pulp Novels

Broadway vet Rosie O'Donnell will emcee a one-night reading of Sheila Head's comedy Hollywood Nurses as a benefit for the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. The reading will take place on June 19 at Mainstage Theater on 42nd Street in NYC. Hollywood Nurses is a comic homage to the lesbian pulp novels of the 1950s. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Dina Merrill, Star of On Your Toes, Has Died

Dina Merrill, who made her mark on Broadway in a mid-career stint as Peggy Porterfield in the 1983 Tony-winning revival of On Your Toes, died on May 22. She was 93. Merrill’s other Broadway credits included Angel Street and The Mermaids Singing. Her Hollywood roles were made up of more than 100 TV appearances and more than 25 feature films. Merrill also made a career as a businesswoman and arts administrator.



Kelli O’Hara & More Added to Williamstown Theatre Festival Season

Tony winner Kelli O’Hara will present a one-night concert as part of the new season at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Make Someone Happy with Kelli O’Hara, a benefit supporting musical-theater development at WTF, will take place on July 24 at the theater's mainstage. Also added to the Williamstown season are Broadway veterans Jeff McCarthy in A Legendary Romance, playing August 3-20, and Tavi Gevinson, Reg E. Cathey and Glenn Davis in Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, running July 26-August 6.



Sam Mendes Could Direct Live-Action Pinocchio

Sam Mendes, a three-time Tony-winning director, is in talks to direct Disney’s live-action Pinocchio movie, according to Variety. Chris Weitz has written a script for the adaptation. Pinocchio follows a string of live-action remakes from Disney, including recent hit Beauty and the Beast and the upcoming Aladdin and The Lion King. There is currently no timeline for the Pinocchio film.