Anthony Ramos
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Hamilton Vet Anthony Ramos Lands Role in Bradley Cooper's Star Is Born Film
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 23, 2017

Anthony Ramos has been cast in the upcoming Bradley Cooper-directed Star Is Born film remake, according to Deadline. The Hamilton original cast member is set to play Ramon, best friend to the role played by Lady Gaga. The update to the 1937 film will be released on September 28, 2018. As previously announced, the film will also star Cooper and Andrew Dice Clay.

A Star Is Born first began life as a 1937 film starring Janet Gaynor as the farmgirl-turned-starlet (played in the update by Gaga), and Fredric March as an aging movie star (to be played by director Cooper). The first musical remake came out in 1954 starring Judy Garland. A second remake was made in 1976 starring Barbra Streisand and featuring the Academy Award-winning song “Evergreen.”

Cooper is also a producer on the film, which began shooting in California on April 17.

