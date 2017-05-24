Tootsie Has Its Eyes on Broadway; Santino Fontana Tapped for Lead

The much-buzzed about stage adaptation of Tootsie has its eyes on a Broadway bow. With a reading slated for June 8, Tony nominee Scott Ellis is set to direct the musical comedy based on the beloved 1982 film. Fresh off of the news that The Band's Visit will open on Broadway this fall, busy composer-lyricist David Yazbek has also written the score for Tootsie. Robert Horn, who wrote 13 with Jason Robert Brown, penned the book.



No casting has been confirmed, but Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Santino Fontana is rumored for the lead role of Michael Dorsey (created on-screen by Dustin Hoffman).



Tootsie tells the story of actor Michael Dorsey, who can’t find work due to his poor reputation. To land a gig on the hot soap opera Southwest General, Dorsey dresses as a woman and creates a female persona he calls Dorothy Michaels. When Dorothy suddenly becomes an inspiration to women throughout the country, Dorsey finds himself in deep trouble. As America falls in love with the fictional Dorothy Michaels, Dorsey falls for his female co-star and Dorothy’s best friend, Julie Nichols.



The film version received 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and went on to become the second highest-grossing film of its release year. Directed by Sydney Pollack, Tootsie starred Dustin Hoffman as Dorsey/Dorothy in addition to Teri Garr, Bill Murray and Jessica Lange, who won the Oscar for playing Julie Nichols.