Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of 'The Band's Visit' at the Atlantic Theater Company
(Photo: Ahron R. Foster)
The Band's Visit, David Yazbek & Itamar Moses' Award-Winning Musical, Will Play Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 24, 2017

The Band’s Visit, the new musical that has been showered with awards since its extended off-Broadway run with the Atlantic Theater Company, will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre this fall. Previews will begin on October 7 with an opening night scheduled for November 9. The show's off-Broadway engagement ran from November 11, 2016 to January 8, 2017.

With a book by Itamar Moses (The Fortress of Solitude, Completeness) and a score by three-time Tony nominee David Yazbek (The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), the musical is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film of the same name. David Cromer, who helmed the debut production, will repeat his duties as director for the Broadway run.

In The Band’s Visit, an Egyptian Police Band arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

The off-Broadway cast was led by Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk and John Cariani. The company also featured George Abud, Bill Army, Erik Liberman, Andrew Polk, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.   

The Band's Visit won top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle AwardsNew York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dear Evan Hansen Star Ben Platt Sing ‘For Forever’ for the First Time Outside of the Show
  2. Broadway Grosses: The Great White Way Celebrates Its Highest-Grossing Season on Record
  3. Tootsie Has Its Eyes on Broadway
  4. The Band's Visit Will Play Broadway
  5. Let's Hear It for the Boys! Best Featured Actor in a Musical Noms Snap Silly Selfie

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps