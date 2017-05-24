Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Brendon Urie
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Watch Kinky Boots-Bound Brendon Urie Perform 'Soul of a Man'
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 24, 2017

Panic! at the Disco's Grammy-nommed frontman will be rocking a new kind of stage come May 26. As previously reported, Brendon Urie is set to make his Great White Red Way debut in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots as Charlie Price. He gave us a taste of his powerful pipes on May 24, performing "Soul of a Man," and we've got a sneak peek below and a few hot shots to get you hyped up. Don't panic! Take a look at the hot shots, Urie's fantastic performance and catch him live at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! He'll be taking the stage through August 6.

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dear Evan Hansen Star Ben Platt Sing ‘For Forever’ for the First Time Outside of the Show
  2. Broadway Grosses: The Great White Way Celebrates Its Highest-Grossing Season on Record
  3. Tootsie Has Its Eyes on Broadway
  4. The Band's Visit Will Play Broadway
  5. Let's Hear It for the Boys! Best Featured Actor in a Musical Noms Snap Silly Selfie

Related Show

Kinky Boots

Broadway, Musicals, 2013 Tony Nominees, 2013 Tony Winners

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps