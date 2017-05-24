Watch Kinky Boots-Bound Brendon Urie Perform 'Soul of a Man'

Panic! at the Disco's Grammy-nommed frontman will be rocking a new kind of stage come May 26. As previously reported, Brendon Urie is set to make his Great White Red Way debut in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots as Charlie Price. He gave us a taste of his powerful pipes on May 24, performing "Soul of a Man," and we've got a sneak peek below and a few hot shots to get you hyped up. Don't panic! Take a look at the hot shots, Urie's fantastic performance and catch him live at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! He'll be taking the stage through August 6.



